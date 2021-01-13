Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Invests $74,000 in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter worth $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter worth $54,772,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter worth $28,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter worth $27,739,000. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

In related news, insider Jorge Espinel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $1,151,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,450,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,689,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,062,315 shares of company stock worth $97,580,523.

Shares of LMND opened at $172.99 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.54.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

