Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 44,537 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,319 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,962 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE COP opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.