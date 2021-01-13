Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 2,800 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

