Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Takes $35,000 Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 9.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Churchill Downs by 551.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,331,000 after buying an additional 406,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, 140166 upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $212.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.76. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $215.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.622 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

