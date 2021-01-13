Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLDP. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.88.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -171.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $39,045,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,962,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,559,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,067,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after buying an additional 108,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 299,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

