Ballew Advisors Inc Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.3% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,810,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,685,021. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.