Ballew Advisors Inc Buys 5,791 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 145.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.15. 45,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,069. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.13 and a 200 day moving average of $154.42.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

