Ballew Advisors Inc Buys New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,097 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 11.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,299. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.03 and its 200 day moving average is $236.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $2,073,736.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,591,444.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,643 shares of company stock worth $11,567,579. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

