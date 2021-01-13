Ballew Advisors Inc Has $101,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,085 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,832,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,329,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,181,013,000 after purchasing an additional 450,002 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036,764 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,371,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after purchasing an additional 145,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE:F remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 89,369,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,293,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

