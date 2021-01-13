Ballew Advisors Inc Has $5.63 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ballew Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.3% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $91,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,764 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,116,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,486. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $100.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

