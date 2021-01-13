Ballew Advisors Inc Invests $659,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 13,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.97. 2,517,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.88. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $127.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

