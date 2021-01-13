Ballew Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000.

Shares of FTXL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.83. 13,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,546. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

