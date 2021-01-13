Ballew Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 1,113 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Roku by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,018,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.36. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $423.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. ValuEngine downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Roku from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.54.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $68,430.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,430.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total transaction of $1,125,079.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

