BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post $110.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.70 million and the highest is $111.00 million. BancFirst posted sales of $109.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $440.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $440.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $433.55 million, with estimates ranging from $428.40 million to $438.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BancFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,100. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 9.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 5.4% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANF stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.51. 70,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,236. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $65.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

