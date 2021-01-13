Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded at UBS Group

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.