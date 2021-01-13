Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 472,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $291.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.