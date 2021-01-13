Barclays Initiates Coverage on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.17% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $62.48 on Monday. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $63.50.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106 over the last 90 days.

