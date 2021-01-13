Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRNCY. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. AlphaValue raised Cairn Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

CRNCY opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.