Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SNMRF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Snam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snam from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Snam from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Snam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

SNMRF opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Snam has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

