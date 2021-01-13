Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SCBFY. Investec raised shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, November 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Standard Chartered to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Standard Chartered stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

