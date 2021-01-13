Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.