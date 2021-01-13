Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$40.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$43.00. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$29.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.12. Barrick Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$17.52 and a 52-week high of C$41.09.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw acquired 53,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,721,424.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,315 shares in the company, valued at C$4,773,600.55.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

