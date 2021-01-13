Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) PT Raised to C$0.75 at National Bank Financial

Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE BME opened at C$0.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$82.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.54. Barsele Minerals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.75.

About Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V)

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project covering an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

