Barton Investment Management Reduces Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Barton Investment Management cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,375 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 26,398 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 2.5% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $28,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,914.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $132,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,452 shares of company stock worth $3,625,303 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.81. 89,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

