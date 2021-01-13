Barton Investment Management Sells 2,007 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Barton Investment Management lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 7.0% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $81,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $16,800,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in PayPal by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $7.61 on Wednesday, reaching $245.25. The company had a trading volume of 227,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,786. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $244.25. The stock has a market cap of $287.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.84 and its 200 day moving average is $199.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.61.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.