Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Down 74.9% in December

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the December 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BASA stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

