Basf’s (BASFY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. AlphaValue cut Basf to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Basf from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Basf stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. Basf has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Basf will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

