Bath Savings Trust Co Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 59.4% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $17.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,763.92. The stock had a trading volume of 23,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,221. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,847.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,770.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,611.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

