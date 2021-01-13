Bath Savings Trust Co Has $16.82 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 307.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,447 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.63. The stock had a trading volume of 118,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681,167. The firm has a market cap of $159.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

