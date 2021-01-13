Bath Savings Trust Co Has $4.31 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $26.91 on Wednesday, hitting $815.34. 30,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $781.68 and a 200-day moving average of $711.89. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $718.11.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,047. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

