Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 1,833 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,984,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

DG traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.65. 20,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.71.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

