Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 2,626 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,510 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 65,695 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 314,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Shares of INTC traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.38. 4,731,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,323,320. The stock has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.