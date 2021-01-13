Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.7% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,866,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,916,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,597 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Fiserv by 5.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,039,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,177,000 after purchasing an additional 170,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fiserv by 19.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,882,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,072,000 after purchasing an additional 465,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.79. The stock had a trading volume of 122,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,065. The firm has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.18.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,221,373 shares of company stock worth $2,225,116,182 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

