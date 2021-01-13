Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 292 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,716,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after acquiring an additional 557,765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,690,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $469,276,000 after purchasing an additional 459,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

NYSE HD traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $276.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,464. The firm has a market cap of $297.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

