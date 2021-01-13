Baugh & Associates LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. International Paper comprises about 2.5% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after acquiring an additional 234,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Paper by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,356,000 after purchasing an additional 641,405 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,604,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Paper by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 948,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,470,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 777,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. 62,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,670. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

