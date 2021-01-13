Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 510 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.3% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.90. 299,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,624,615. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $423.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

