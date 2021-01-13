Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 668 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Baugh & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.97. 23,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $84.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

