Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) Trading Up 0.6%

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €177.80 ($209.18) and last traded at €176.00 ($207.06). Approximately 83,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €175.00 ($205.88).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €158.88 ($186.91).

Get Bechtle AG (BC8.F) alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is €178.12 and its 200-day moving average is €168.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16.

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) Company Profile (ETR:BC8)

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.