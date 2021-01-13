Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the retailer will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BBBY. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of BBBY opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,112 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,249 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,384 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

