Benchmark Increases Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $38.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Benchmark from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

ACLS traded up $5.02 on Wednesday, hitting $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

