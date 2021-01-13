Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 1,325 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.0% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,478,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,306,904,000 after buying an additional 558,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.41.

Visa stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.56. 250,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,357,881. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $408.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

