Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.34. 2,364,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,711,320. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

