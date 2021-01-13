Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Takes $3.61 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. General Mills makes up 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in General Mills by 59.3% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,585 shares of company stock worth $1,246,704 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,791. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

