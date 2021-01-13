Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $52.54 and last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 21864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.15.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $17,386,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $11,776,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $7,730,000. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $7,065,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $6,177,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th.

About Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

