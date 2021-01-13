Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Update

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 402.4% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,030,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BRGO stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Bergio International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Bergio International Company Profile

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides a collection of charms, crosses, and other add-on pieces; fashion jewelry, such as necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets, and rings; couture line of products; and bridal line, which comprises wedding sets, engagement rings, and wedding bands for men and women, as well as handbags.

