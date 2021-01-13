BidaskClub Upgrades Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.83.

PLAY stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.74. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,179 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,493 shares during the period. Finally, Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 834,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

