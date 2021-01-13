BidaskClub Upgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Investec upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.