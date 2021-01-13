Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.02.

BIG opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Big Lots will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.33.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

