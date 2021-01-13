Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.02. Big Lots also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.50 EPS.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.43. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $57.24.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

