BIKI One Day Trading Volume Reaches $693,408.00 (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One BIKI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. BIKI has a total market cap of $9.47 million and approximately $693,408.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BIKI has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BIKI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00044677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.27 or 0.00397811 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00041627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.94 or 0.04264068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BIKI Token Profile

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 510,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT.

BIKI Token Trading

BIKI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.